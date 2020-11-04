Dee Johnston

Dee S. Johnston, 83, widow of Ronald E. Johnston, of Winchester, Virginia, died Oct. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Born Feb. 6, 1937, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Tyler Gilbert Shely and Sarah Elizabeth “Sally” (Crook) Shely.

She attended Campbellsville College, Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Shenandoah University, was vice-president of purchasing at O’Sullivan Corporation, served as president of the regional chapter and secretary of the national chapter of the National Association of Purchasing Managers (NAPM).