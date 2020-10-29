Halloween Happenings

While COVID-19 has led to some of the biggest Halloween events being canceled, there will still be plenty to do this weekend.

Trick-or-treating hours for Harrodsburg and most of Mercer County on Saturday, Oct. 31, will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Burgin trick-or-treating hours are from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Harrodsburg Police Department will have drive-thru trick-or-treating from 5–8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Parents may also stop by the HPD with their little ghouls in costume on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 am to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a picture to be taken by police department staff for entry into the contest. In addition to receiving prizes, photos of the winning entries in both contests will be posted on the HPD Facebook page and at HPD headquarters during the Halloween Bash.

Costume contests age groups are as follows:

• Birth to age 2

• Age 3 – 5

• Age 6 – 9

• Age 10 – 12

One winner will be selected from each costume group.

Pumpkin carving & pumpkin painting contest information:

• Pumpkin carving is open to all ages

• Pumpkin painting is open only to ages 6 and under

Pumpkins must be turned in at the Harrodsburg Police Department (for judging) as follows:

• Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

A first prize and a second prize will be awarded for each pumpkin group. The pumpkins will be displayed for viewing by the passing vehicles.

Other Events

• The Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open through Sunday, Nov. 1, Wednesday through Sunday.

Devine’s Field of Horror will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. For pricing, hours and other information, visit https://www.devinescornmaze.com.

• Shear Essence Salon and Salvisa Storage are offering a drive-thru trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. at 5006 Louisville Road

For more information call Anita or Lee at 865-2002.

• The Carpenter’s Christian Church will be hosting a drive thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. Carpenter’s Christian is located at 1340 US 127 bypass.

• Salvisa Baptist Church is holding a Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. as a drive-thru event.

• The I love Broadway neighborhood will be distributing candy bags for Halloween from 5-7 p.m. at the bridge.

Free chili, arts and crafts will also be available. Costumes are suggested.

Halloween Guidelines

Kentuckians are advised to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands often.

When trick-or-treating:

• Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or a table.

• Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.

• Always wear a face covering. Halloween masks do not count as a face covering.

• Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.

• Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.

• Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Do not travel to other neighborhoods.

• Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently-touched surfaces and before eating anything.

To view all the Halloween guidance, visit chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/cv19halloweenguidance.pdf.