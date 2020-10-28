Lady Titans Finish Season As 12th Region Runner-Up

Stacy Davis

Contributing Writer

The Mercer County Lady Titans and the West Jessamine Lady Colts met up for the third time this season to vie for the title of regional champs, Thursday, Oct. 22, at Somerset High School. The Lady Titans had defeated Pulaski County and Boyle County on their road to the region finals and the Lady Colts defeated the Somerset Briar Jumpers and the Danville Admirals to meet Mercer County once again.

Both teams wanted this regional title and weren’t going to give up easily. Each team had one victory against the other during the regular season and knew it would be a fight to win.

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe to the online edition.