Construction Crane Falls On Burgin Independent

Burgin Independent School received a bit of a shock Monday morning when a large construction cane tipped over onto the new section of the school.

“There was not any danger to any students,” said Chris LeMonds, principal of Burgin Independent. “It landed on a part of the building where no students are allowed in due to it being the new construction.”

LeMonds said he believed there would be little to no damage from the incident , which required two cranes to right the original.

“They will have to inspect it to be sure,” said LeMonds. “But it didn’t crash, it fell slowly due to weight.”

