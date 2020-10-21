West Jessamine Too Much For Titans Soccer

| | 0

The Harrodsburg Herald/April Ellis
Mercer’s Jeron Winchester and West’s Noah Combs go after the ball in a hard fought district game last Thursday, Oct. 15.

Myron Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The West Jessamine Colts defeated the Mercer County Titans in their regular season matchup, 2-1, and unfortunately for the Titans, they faced the same fate on Wednesday, October 14th as they fell 2-1 to the Colts in the 46th District Championship.

West Jessamine struck first at the 17 minute mark as junior Joe Mitchell scored his first goal of the season. On a Colts corner kick the ball was deflected several times and fell in front of Mitchell, who was able to push it past Mercer goalkeeper Aiden West for a 1-0 lead, which is how the score remained at halftime.

For the complete story, read the Harrodsburg Herald print edition or subscribe to the online edition at www.harrodsburgherald.com.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment