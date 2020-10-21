Lady Ads Take Home District Trophy

Defeat Somerset In First Round Of 12th Region

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Lady Admirals of Danville shut out cross county rival, the Boyle County Lady Rebels, 4-0 in the 45th district soccer championship game Thursday, October 15th to claim their second straight district championship.

While the Lady Admirals offense played great all night, it was their defense which helped them hoist the trophy, as they recorded their fourth shutout of the season.

It took over 30 minutes for the Lady Admirals to notch their first goal of the game, as a goal from senior Lara Akers put them ahead 1-0, which is how the score remained at halftime.

