Authorities Say They Have Cleaned Up ‘Needle Nests’ In Harrodsburg

Authorities say they are finding “needle nests” in Harrodsburg. Eric Ruehs, code enforcement officer for Harrodsburg Police Department, said a needle nest is an illegal encampment on private or public property where needles are found.

“These encampments, although primitive in nature, are actually well constructed with makeshift walls and a roof,” said Ruehs. He said 780 pounds of debris was removed from an encampment behind a local auto parts store.

“The nest consisted of a hot dog stand umbrella for a roof, plastic tarps, two-by-fours and a plastic material walls in a 8 foot by 10 foot area,” said Ruehs. “By the suitcases and backpacks, there were about eight people living there.”

