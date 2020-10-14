Titans cruise past Cardinals in return to Friday night lights

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

The Mercer County High School football program(3-1) defeated the South Laurel High School Cardinals(0-5) this past Friday, Oct. 9. The 42-18 final score suggests this was the most dominating performance by the Titan’s this season, and Head Coach David Buchanan is happy, but not content, with how his team performed.

“I feel great about my team. We’ve got a lot of work to do but I feel great about my team, and I give them (South Laurel) a lot of credit. They’ve got a really nice offense and their kids didn’t quit. They played hard and did a good job,” said Buchanan.

The Titans managed to score 24 more points than the Cardinals, but the time of possession for each team was almost identical. The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first after sophomore quarterback Dylan Burdine made the first of his three touchdown connections with teammate Traeton Napier.

