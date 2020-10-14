Lady Titans defeat Lady Ads in last regular season game



Stacy Davis

Contributing Writer

The Titans were on the road at Danville against the Lady Admirals Wednesday night, October 6. It was a physical game and nail biter to the end with Mercer finishing on top in the final minutes, 4-3.

The game started off with several early shots on goal by Danville and saves by Ryleigh Sipe. At the 33 minute mark in the first half pressure by the Admiral offense was too much for the Lady Titans and Senior Jenna Akers had her first goal of the game. There were several unsuccessful shots on goal by Lady Titans Timberlynn Yeast, Maddy Angel and Marlie Charles due to the effort of Admiral goalkeeper Sophie Sanders.

