CU Pioneers soccer team gets first win

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The CU Harrodsburg men’s soccer program(1-1) picked up a massive win this past Friday, Oct 9, when they defeated the Great Lakes Christian Crusaders(1-4) from Lansing Michigan. The 3-1 victory is historic for the Pioneers program and will forever be known as the first victory in school history across both the men’s and women’s soccer programs.

The brand new program has exceeded expectations by dominating an established program from Lansing, and according to Pioneer Head Coach Paul Brooks, the Crusaders’ coach, Ian Kurth, was impressed with the ability of the Pioneers program despite its newness.

“It is exciting because the opposing coach came up to us at the end of the game and said ‘you guys have got absolute gold here’ so he recognized something in us that we probably haven’t yet seen in ourselves,” said Brooks.

For the complete story, read the Harrodsburg Herald print edition or subscribe to the online edition at www.harrodsburgherald.com.