Bordeaux, Mobley lead Titans into 46th District Tournament Final



Daarik Gray

Contributing Writer

Jamie Bordeaux and Chase Mobley combined for five goals to help lead the Mercer County Titans to an 8-1 victory over the host East Jessamine Jaguars in the semifinals of the 46th District Tournament Monday night. After falling behind 1-0, the Titans rattled off eight straight goals to cruise to their eleventh consecutive District Tournament Championship appearance.

“Jamie and Chase really stepped up tonight. Jamie’s a senior and Chase is a junior so it was good to see our seniors and underclassmen step up tonight,” said Mercer County Head Coach Garrett Stark. “We challenge ourselves to play for our seniors every time we step on the field and I think our guys did that tonight.”

For the complete story, read the Harrodsburg Herald print edition or subscribe to the online edition at www.harrodsburgherald.com.