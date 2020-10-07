Rebels Defeat Ads In Constitution Cup

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Saturday night’s game between the Danville Admirals (2-5) and Boyle County Rebels (3-6) was everything expected from a cross-town rivalry. Aggression, hustle and a nail biter to the end. The Rebels ultimately went home with the Constitution Cup and restored pride after being shutout of last year’s game, defeating the Ads, 1-0.

Just three minutes into the game, the first foul was called and Boyle got the penalty kick that went wide. At the 31 minute mark Boyle’s Judson Perry found the back of the net with an assist from Colbey Yanders.

The Ads worked their way down the field and Carter Dilbeck worked for the shot but Boyle goalie Jack Little was able to clear it out.

Boyle’s offense was non-stop with multiple corner kicks, but Ads goalie Jeffery Lopez was not going to let another one by him.

For the complete story read the Harrodsburg Herald print edition or subscribe to the online edition at www.harrodsburgherald.com.