Lady Titans Shut Out Wolverines, 3-0

Stacy Davis

Contributing Writer

The Lady Titans were on the road Monday night in Frankfort against the Lady Wolverines of Western Hills High School.

The Lady Titans came out a bit rusty in the first half, due to not having any practices or games the past week because of COVID-19 restrictions. The first half between the Lady Titans and Lady Wolverines was somewhat uneventful with multiple corner kick attempts and shots on goal by several Titan players.

Junior Maddy Angel, sophomore Timber Yeast, and seniors Bella Garrett and Abby Dean made strong shots on the goal in the first half, but all were unsuccessful due to the efforts of Wolverine Goalkeeper Carson Graves.

