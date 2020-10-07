Lady Ads Defeat Lady Rebels, 3-1

The Lady Admirals of Danville (5-4) and the Lady Rebels of Boyle County (5-3-1) competed for pride and the Constitution Cup, Saturday, Oct. 3 at Reynolds Field. The Lady Ads went home with the win defeating the Lady Rebels 3-1 and regaining the Constitution Cup trophy after losing last year in double over time.

Inside the first minute Danville had a free kick but the Boyle senior and goalie, Alyssa Montgomery, snatched it up.

The teams seemed to be evenly matched in the first 20 minutes of the first half with two corner kicks apiece, both saved by their goalies.

The even play continued through the second 20 minutes with both teams having shots on goal that never found the back of the net.

