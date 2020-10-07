Halloween Events Canceled

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Two of the biggest Halloween celebrations in Mercer County are canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, none of the local governments have made a decision on trick-or treating times. Both the Harrodsburg City Commission and the Burgin City Council will make their decisions at their meetings next week.

No matter what happens, trick-or-treating is going to look different this year, according to state guidelines released last week.

The board of directors for the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program announced the cancellation of all Harrodsburg First sponsored Halloween activities, which include the annual Spooktacular Halloween parade and the Night of the Great Pumpkin, the trick-or-treating event on Main Street.

According to the press release, the board made the decision taking into account the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Mercer County and the Mercer County Health Department’s recommendations advising against public gatherings.

