William Stucker

William Allen Stucker, 87, husband of Joyce Brown Stucker, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Dec. 16, 1932, in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Marion Stucker Sr. and Sidney Siers Stucker.

He was a retired manager with IBM and a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher and director.