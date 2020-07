PAUL OLIVERIO

Paul Richard Oliverio, 74, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell -James B Haggin Hospital, Harrodsburg.

Born Jan. 21, 1946, in Boyd County, he was the son of the late John Robert and Juanita (Marzetti) Oliverio.

He was a teacher and administrator in the Boyle County School System and was a member of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.