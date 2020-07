Micheal Shackelford

Micheal Dean Shackelford, 43, husband of Jennifer Ach Shackelford, of Nicholasville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home.

Born June 13, 1977, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Kenneth (stepmother, Shelley) Shackelford of Harrodsburg and the late Laura Fallis Shackelford.

He was a project foreman for ABR Construction and a member of Southland Christian Church.