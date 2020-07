Allan Teele

Allan N. Teele, 86, widower of Rose Bugg Teele, died June 28, 2020, in Corvallis, Oregon.

Born May 31, 1934, in Salem, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Eli and Mildred (Haskell) Teele.

He was a graduate of Holderness High School in New Hampshire, a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, a member of the VFW and the American Legion, a member of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association and the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.