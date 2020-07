Pamela Stockton

Pamela Joann Stockton, 67, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Harrodsburg.

Born Jan. 7, 1953, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late James and Myrtle Lyons Lewis.

She was a homemaker, a member of the Benton Baptist Church and enjoyed scrapbooking.