Texas man charged with kidnapping

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

A Texas man is being charged with kidnapping a minor from Mercer County.

According to a complaint, Cameron Wesley Cribbs, 20, of Hempstead, Texas, took the child, a 16-year-old girl, from her mother’s home at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

Cribbs and the victim were located in St. Francis, Arkansas. Cribbs was taken into custody by deputies with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office on June 23.

