Sheriff’s office reacts quickly to prevent accident

Deputy Wes Gaddis was able to react quickly Monday afternoon when he received a distress call at 1 p.m. about a mother on Highway 127 who was unable to stop her vehicle.

Lyndsey Tyler called the Harrodsburg 911 Center when her vehicle began accelerating with no way to stop it.

Deputy Wes Gaddis and Sheriff Ernie Kelty responded to the call. Deputy Gaddis was able to accelerate past her vehicle and position himself in a way that Tyler’s vehicle struck Deputy Gaddis in the rear of his cruiser. Deputy Gaddis was able to bring the run away vehicle to a stop prior to entering the intersection of US 127 and the Bypass.

The run away vehicle also had a passenger, Tyler’s 1-year-old daughter, Addy inside. No injuries occurred and there was minimal damage to both vehicles.

