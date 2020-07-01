CU Harrodsburg, Pioneers for collegiate esports

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The esport Pioneers are among the many groundbreaking teams to begin this fall at CU Harrodsburg. This new and trailblazing program will be one of 128 varsity colleges competing in the National Association of Collegiate esports-as of February 11, 2019- per ESPN. They will also be competing in the Collegiate Starleague which has teams from more than 1,800 colleges across North America.

Head Coach Bradley Cay will lead the Pioneers of CU Harrodsburg in their opening season. In his free time, Cay coaches and manages “Mind Control” an esports brand that plays in NBA2K Pro-am leagues with monthly payouts worth thousands of dollars.

Esports is a relatively recent invention that is growing rapidly across the country, especially on college campuses. The team is still undergoing tryouts but Cay says the ideal roster would contain 15-20 players before the season begins.



