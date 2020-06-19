Buy Local Block Party July 10: Free Vendor Space For Locally Owned Businesses

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Many local businesses are reopening from their extended COVID-19 crisis closures and Mercer Chamber of Commerce wants to celebrate with a Buy Local Block Party on Friday, July 10.

“We want to remind customers of all the locally owned businesses in Mercer County both chamber and non chamber,” said Jill Cutler, executive director of the chamber. “Our plan is to celebrate our county, our town and our businesses with a Buy Local Block Party.”

Cutler said the eve nt will run similar to Small Business Saturday held in November except there will be a party with prizes at the end of the day.

“Each business will be given tickets to be handed out to customers with each purchase,” said Cutler. “Those tickets will be entered into a drawing for prizes during the party.”

The Party will be held from 4-9 p.m. on Chiles Street on Friday, July 10 with prizes announced every hour according to Daarik Gray, chamber board member.

“People are used to shopping online and we need to remind them of the fun associated with shopping at locally owned businesses and break the cycle,” said Gray. “We want to be inclusive to all businesses therefore we are offering free vendor space to any business, who would like to set up during the block party event.”

To register for free vendor space email [email protected]

For more information on the block party call The Harrodsburg Herald at 734-2726.