Lester Tirey

Lester Tirey Jr., 71, husband of Barbara Barnes Tirey of Crab Orchard, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born, Aug. 15, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lester and Ruth Wilson Tirey.

He was a graduate of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College and had served as pastor of Walker Baptist, Shawnee Run Baptist, Cherry Hill Baptist, Bethel Baptist, Hedgeville Baptist, River View Baptist, Drakes Creek Baptist and was the current pastor of Creekside Baptist Church in Crab Orchard.