Driver’s Licensing Services Resume On Appointment Only Basis

County Clerk’s Office Reopens To In-Person Visits

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has resumed limited driver’s license services, including written testing for learner’s permits. Road testing will not resume until July, according to the Kentucky State Police. All services are by appointment only, according to Mercer County Circuit Court Clerk Allison Buchanan.

In addition to learner’s permits, the clerk’s office is scheduling appointments for people with a driver’s license, permit or ID card that expired or was lost between March 1-June 30 who wish to obtain a renewal or reissuance must apply through a remote application process. People with a driver’s license, permit or ID card that expired or was lost before March 1 must obtain new credentials, which will be issued through an in-person visit to the licensing office.

Driver’s license services were suspended March 18 when Gov. Andy Beshear closed in-person government services due to the pandemic and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray issued an official order giving citizens a 90-day extension to maintain the validity of licenses that expired during office closures.

Since then, officials say a backlog of tens of thousands of renewals and replacements has accumulated. They hope to work through the backlog, while still promoting social distancing, by providing remote services.

According to a state press release, the processes described below will be in effect through July 31. In-person services may be expanded starting Aug. 1. Here are some answers to the most frequently asked questions.

What do I do if my driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost between March 1-June 30?

If your driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost between March 1-June 30, you must apply for renewed or reissued credentials through a remote application process.

To apply, you must complete Form TC 94-191, which is available online at https://kycourts.gov/Documents/covid19/TC94191.pdf, and email it to the Mercer County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at [email protected] The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will make your existing photo available to the circuit court clerk so you will not need to submit a new photo. You must submit your application and payment by mail or drop box to the Mercer County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (224 South Main Street, Harrodsburg, 734-8452).

You can pay with a check or money order by mail. You can pay by cash, check or money order through the secure drop box. If you choose to pay with a debit/credit card, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk will call you to take your payment information over the phone. There will be a small processing fee when paying with a debit/credit card.

It will take five to seven days to receive your credential by mail once your application has been processed.

What if my driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost before March 1, 2020?

If your driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost before March 1, you must apply for a new credential in-person at the Mercer County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. You’re encouraged to make an appointment by calling or emailing the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk. In addition, some circuit court clerks are providing an online scheduling tool. You can find address/email information for all 120 circuit court clerks here. You can also obtain new credentials through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s regional office in Frankfort. You can make an appointment with KYTC by visiting its website at https://drive.ky.gov/confidentKY/Pages/Schedule.aspx.

How can I renew or obtain a new commercial driver’s license?

Starting June 1, commercial driver’s licenses will be issued in-person at the Mercer County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. You can also obtain a CDL through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s regional office in Frankfort.

When can I take a written permit test or a road test?

While the clerk’s office has begun scheduling appointments for permit testing, road testing will not resume until July according to a KSP press release. For more information, visit https://kentuckystatepolice.org/drivers-testing.

How do I obtain a REAL ID?

Mercer County residents who want to apply for a REAL ID still have to apply in Frankfort. There is no word on when the licenses—which will be required to board domestic flights, enter military bases or visit some federal buildings on Oct. 1, 2020—will be available locally.

Kentucky does not currently meet federal REAL ID standards. Mercer County residents can apply for a REAL ID license at the Frankfort office, which is located at 200 Mero Street.

For more information, visit transportation.ky.gov.