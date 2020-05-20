Devine Plans To Fly Like An Eagle At Midway

Devine: ‘I love Midway Because It’s a Smaller School But It’s Around Everything’

Spencer Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

After carefully considering where she would attend school for the next four years, Mercer County senior Jaclyn Devine has committed to play volleyball for Midway University.

“When I went on a visit there, the other teammates already at Midway were very inviting and made me feel good,” Devine said.

This is another Mercer County athlete going on to play at the next level. The Titans’ ability to develop high school athletes into college players is growing with each season.

Devine had quite a career as a Titan, setting school records and dominating opposing teams.

While she wasn’t able to bring home a district title in her senior season, she still had a great year. She helped the Titans to an 18-8 record, 11 more wins than they had the previous season and their most since 2014. Her achievements on the court helped her get to Midway.

“I knew I had to come out with a bang for my senior year,” Devine said. “It definitely got a lot more coaches looking at me. It opened up their eyes more to see a girl from a smaller school up there with these girls from Lexington and Louisville. They got to see more of how I play.”

More college attention meant more choices for Devine.

“I am so proud of and excited for Jaclyn,” said Lady Titan Head Volleyball Coach Lynn Flach. “Over the last four years I have watched Jac turn into one of the best volleyball players I have coached. She has the heart, dedication and work ethic that will help her step up at the next level and be successful. Jac is very coachable and always willing to do whatever it takes to help her teammates out. This past year was our most successful year with a large part of that due to Jac’s leadership. Jac should be able to see a lot of varsity playing time at Midway University this coming fall. She is a game changer type of player and I know that Midway is very excited to have signed Jac.”

Devine plans to study nursing. Midway’s nursing program was the fit she needed for volleyball and her future career path.

“Midway is also a big nursing school,” Devine said. “I want to become a nurse so it fit really perfectly. I talked to a lot of other college coaches who told me I wouldn’t be able to play volleyball and study to be a nurse. Midway’s coach told me it is possible and she would do all she could to make sure I became a nurse and got to play volleyball.”

Devine had a lot of appreciation for her coaches and teammates.

“My high school coach, Lynn Flach, for sure has made me the player I am today. I love her so much,” Devine said. “She pushed me and pushed me to become better, sometimes until I cried, but she knew I could get better and better so she pushed me. She’s basically like my mom. Without her I definitely wouldn’t be the player I am. I probably wouldn’t even have been half of the player I am.”

Devine was humble about her success and gave a lot of credit to her high school teammates and club ball coaches, as well.

“My teammates have also helped me. We got really close this year and it just made me want to go to practice everyday, not dread it. Club volleyball has also helped me. I’ve played at four different clubs and each team I’ve played on taught me something different and it took my senior year to put it all together. I’ll definitely miss my coaches next year and my younger teammates because they look up to me a lot. Hopefully they’ll take a field trip to come watch me play,” said Devine.

She has a lot of good things to say about the Midway coaching staff and they have a lot of good things to say about her. Midway Head Volleyball Coach Jonea Rima is looks forward to Devine and her high school teammate, Brinkley Prewitt, joining the team.

“I am really excited to have Jaclyn and Brinkley join our Midway family,” Rima said. “I believe we have two ladies who have demonstrated outstanding work ethics and have amazing character. They will be instrumental in continuing to build our volleyball program at Midway University. I know they will proudly represent Midway as they have at Mercer County High School. I know Coach Flach and Mercer County High School may be sad to see the girls graduate, however, I know our staff is excited they have chosen Midway as their home. We look forward to their growth and success on the court, in the classroom, as well as in life.”

If all goes as planned, Devine will now look forward to being an Eagle next fall, as well as chasing her future as a healthcare hero.