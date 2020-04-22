Mercer Senior Rogers Joins Pioneer Cheer Program

Rogers: ‘Stepping On The Mat And Hitting A Perfect Zero Is A Feeling Like Nothing Else.’

Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg has taken many steps within the athletic program to progress at the highest rate possible.

With new facilities and the hiring of great head coaches, it’s no question why a lot of local talent is deciding to become a Pioneer.

Emory Rogers is a local talent, who has now committed to two Pioneer sports programs.

Earlier in the year, Rogers committed to play soccer for girls Head Coach Paul Brooks, but is now taking on a second role in cheerleading.

“When I was a little girl I watched the big girls cheer. My favorite was when they would tumble, I knew as soon as I got to watch them that’s what I wanted to do for the next 15 years of my life.” said Rogers about what cheer leading has meant to her and why she has worked so hard to continue her career.

She will be coached by a familiar face in Head Coach Nikki Sawyer.

Sawyer used to coach Rogers at Mercer County and knows just how much experience and talent she brings to the team.

Rogers has participated in cheer for over 15 years now, both with Mercer County and with her All-star program.

It is serious business for her, and takes competing as serious as any other sport she’s played.

“I am so competitive so I always push myself to be the best cheerleader I can be” Rogers said.

Choosing the Pioneers to compete further was an easy one for her.

Rogers told me that her mother went to Campbellsvilles main campus and said many wonderful things about the school. Not only did Campbellsville Harrodsburg offer the same education her mother talked so highly about, but she could receive it in her own hometown.

“I wanted to stay close but get the experience of college. Two coaches saw my potential with all my hard work, they took a chance on me. I was so glad. I’m ready to do my part and say thank you to them!”

While it will still be awhile before Rogers can get back on the mat and cheer at ballgames. It is still exciting for her and everyone involved in this next step for her.

She is extremely proud of the coaches who have helped her to this point in her career, and knows that without each one of them, she wouldn’t have been the cheerleader she is today.

Being a multi-sport athlete means the most to Rogers. While she still has the rest of her high school days to get through, she said she will be ready to get on campus and get started.

Describing her emotions towards cheer in one line, she put it simply saying, “You can’t get this feeling anywhere else, it’s the most amazing feeling ever.”