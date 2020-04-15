KHSAA Suspends All 2020 Spring Sports Indefinitely

Spencer Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) announced in late March that the 2020 spring sports season is suspended indefinitely. While it is not cancelled altogether as of now, the season has still taken a lot of damage and many athletes as well as coaches have been affected.

For many seniors, this season is their last chance out on the field or on the courts.

Doug Rulon, head coach of the Burgin Trap team, said it was disappointing for all the seniors on the team

“This year was going to hurt either way,” Rulon said. “This class includes the vast majority of our ‘founding fathers’ who helped get the team started and were the first to participate in the program. For this group of kids to start the program from scratch and not get to compete their last year, it hurts bad.”

The Danville Admirals track and field program has been star-studded over the past few seasons and this year was looking to be one of their best. Now that season is in doubt.

The Ads have a multitude of seniors who were looking to make a huge leap. Their goal was a push at state. All of the talent is there, but it now seems unlikely that the season will be.

Danville Admirals Track Head Coach Chris Verhoven was upset about the way this season has turned out so far, but was extremely thankful for the hard work the seniors have put in for him and the Admiral program.

“The seniors may not get another chance. That’s the saddest thing of all,” Verhoven said. “They are great kids. One day they will realize that this whole pandemic was much bigger than sports. They also don’t realize their best days in life are ahead of them. It’s a huge thing to accept when you are in high school because your senior year is supposed to be filled with happy memories and good times. I don’t know how they get that, but I’m confident they will come out of this stronger as people and that’s more than sports could ever teach them. I’ll truly miss them all.”

It is safe to say that the 2020 spring sports season has been frustrating for all involved, but there will always be a next step for every athlete. The season is not completely cancelled yet, but no matter what precautions the KHSAA takes, it is all to protect the coaches, fans, and athletes involved with every sport.