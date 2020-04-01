Rebels Keeping Their Fingers Crossed For More Baseball

Seniors Hope For A Chance To Play

The 2019 Boyle county rebels team performed very well despite having no seniors on the roster last year.

This year, the Rebels were lined up with eight total seniors. Eight talented leaders who believed they would achieve many great things. The season is still uncertain, but the Rebels have already felt the emptiness of the season not taking place when it should be.

The eight players who are having their senior season impacted are Drew Baker, Ethan Carter, Colin Carver, Grant Hotchkiss, Kody Myers, Blake Sammons, Karson Thompson and Cameron Yates.

“No matter what happens, these guys that I’m playing with now are the same guys I look forward to talking to in life even past high school,” Baker said. “We’re such a close-knit group and I can’t really see that changing any time soon. These are the same kids I’ve grown up playing ball with, and it’s hurt me not getting to play the past two seasons them but I’m happy that I can be a part of something special this year.”

All the Rebel seniors feel this way. Each one had high goals for this years. By no means did they underperform last season, but they wanted more. They understand this season is all in their hands.

“The atmosphere at practice is not like normal, you could tell everyone had a chip on their shoulder about the season, especially after having a lot of ups and downs last season,” Hotchkiss said. “Our seniors, most of whom have been together for 12 years, and five for me, are a tightknit group. We looked to lead in every aspect, not wanting disappointment at the end of the season.”

Boyle lost in the regional tournament 2-5 in a heartbreaking loss to the eventual region champion, Somerset. But with the upperclassman on this year’s roster, it’s hard to find a reason why they would fall short of their goals, including a state championship

“I think everybody knows we have big expectations this year with all the upperclassmen we have,” Carter said. “We see our team winning region and then competing for state and hopefully winning the whole thing, all of us think we’re good enough to win the state title.”

Even if the season doesn’t resume, there are still a lot of high spirits. These young men know that this is only the start of their lives and have big things planned ahead of them. Two of the seniors, Baker and Hotchkiss, will be playing at the same school after graduating. They are both committed to Wright State University, who started off the 2020 baseball season beating top 25 teams.

All eight seniors are proud of their careers and where they are taking them. They each talked about what it meant to be a Rebel.

“Being a rebel is who I’ve been born and raised as,” Baker said. “It’s part of history in which quite frankly I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Being able to share greatest moments of my life with the people I love and care for is the best part. Boyle county has allowed me to grow into the person I am today, as all the coaches, teachers, and friends that have influenced me in their different ways. Teaching me how to fight adversity, and being there for me for my highs and lows. These last few years have probably been the hardest times of my life, but I can’t even begin to explain the love and support I’ve gotten from the community, and I can’t ever thank them enough. Being a rebel is more than just a namesake, it’s a true standard you live by. Once you become a rebel, you’re always a rebel and I’ll be one till the day I die.”

“Baseball and school here have been a huge part of my life the past four years,” Thompson said. “I have so many memories from playing baseball as a rebel and being in the classroom that I will never forget. Even if I never get to walk the halls or play baseball again, this season of my life has been beyond impactful and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

“Being a Rebel has meant a ton to me,” Yates said. “Being able to walk the halls of a top 5 school in the state is special. They push you and form you to be the best version of yourself when you leave and face the real world. As an athlete you suit up in whatever sport and your in one of the best teams in the state. The culture of greatness that has been built from teams in the past and you know that you can’t let them people that built it up down so there’s so much work and heart that is put into preparation to continue on that reputation. But being able to play multiple sports for this school is something that means the most to me. The memories I have made, and the coaches and players that have me into not only the best player I can be but the best person I can become. To be able to wear that name across my chest is the best feeling in the world and something I’ll never forget.”

Though disappointed about the season, they have faith to help them through.

“At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens,” Thompson said. “I know God has a bigger plan and that maybe success this year as a team on the field isn’t the best situation for us. As hard as it is for me to say, there is other ways that us as young men can be impactful in this world. So even though this hurts, I trust that this season hasn’t happened and might not happen for a bigger purpose, a purpose that I might not ever