COVID-19 Prevention Tips

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus. According to worldometers.info, the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is currently affecting 163 countries and territories. Across the world, 197,161 cases have been confirmed, causing 7,949 deaths.

Here in the USA, there have been 5,915 confirmed cases and 99 deaths. In Kentucky, there are currently 25 confirmed cases, with one death, a 66-year-old man in Bourbon County. COVID-19 was only a contributing factor to the man’s death, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

In his daily briefings, Gov. Beshear has stressed that 80-percent of those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 suffer only mild symptoms. According to a statistical analysis conducted by the World Health Organization, the death rate for the disease is about 1.4-percent. While that rate is higher than the death rate for the common flu, which is .1-percent, most people who do not suffer from underlying health issues will get no more than a mild cold.

Still, the governor has stressed the importance of protecting the most vulnerable among us. According to Scientific American, patients with at least one additional disease including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis B, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney diseases and cancer had a 79-percent greater chance of requiring intensive care or of dying.

Here are some tips to stop the spread of the disease, according to the Kentucky Medical Association and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky:

• Social distancing, especially avoiding close contact with people who are sick and staying home when you are sick. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

• Ensuring adequate supplies of medication, food, and other needs if staying home for prolonged periods of time.

• When going out in public, keeping away from others who are sick, limiting close contact (6 feet away) and washing hands often.

• Avoiding crowds.

• Get a flu shot from your local health department or your family provider.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then properly dispose of it.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information about COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information. The state has also set up a free COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-722-5725.