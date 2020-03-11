Admiral and Rebel Baseball Preview

Admirals have high hopes despite young team

Derek Brightwell

Contributing Writer

The 2020 installment of Danville baseball only has one senior — Hunter Baxter — but coach Paul Morse doesn’t expect any sympathy from the rest of the 12th Region.

“Danville baseball has great tradition and nobody’s going to feel sorry for us — whether you’re young or whatever,” he said. “I don’t take to losing very well and we’ve been young the last two years.”

Boyle returns stacked with eight seniors

Spencer Moore

Herald Staff

Boyle County’s 2019 season was expected to be a slightly down year, but an important year nonetheless.

After winning the 12th region championship in both 2017 and 2018, the Rebels took a step back and were knocked out of regions in the second round in a hard fought game with cross town rival Danville Admirals, ending in a final score of 2-5.

