Mercer County Archery finishes 2nd at last home tournament

Titans score 3300; Seniors honored in final home tournament

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans archery team competed in their final home tournament of the season on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the pre-state warm up.

Junior Makayla Shearer was the top female for the Titans, scoring 285 and finishing in fifth place out of 48 high school female competitors.

Junior Michael McLaughlin was the top male for the Titans, scoring 276 and finishing in third place out of 40 high school male competitors.

“We have been working hard the past couple of weeks to pull things together and function as one,” said Head Coach Eric Miller. “I knew these kids had it in them. They just needed to believe in themselves and each other.

After Shearer, senior Bailey Robinson shot 285, placing sixth. Sophomore Madison Brown shot 277, placing 11th. Sophomore Chase Flach shot 276, placing 12th. Senior Emory Rogers shot 276, placing 13th. Sophomore Addison Riley shot 268, placing 22nd. Senior Hannah Johnson shot 257, placing 28th. Junior Karmen Murray shot 247, placing 33rd. Sophomore Laci Bailey shot 246, placing 34th. Sophomore Cady Shackleford shot 245, placing 35th. Sophomore Veronica Schroeder shot 244, placing 37th and junior Hannah Baker placed 38th with a score of 239.

After McLaughlin, freshman Kamron Maddox shot 276, placing fourth. Sophomore Kameron Sparrow shot 276, placing fifth. Sophomore Lee Abrams shot 272, placing 12th. Junior Blain Flach shot 267, placing 18th. Freshman Nolan Johnson shot 266, placing 20th. Freshman Caleb Revel shot 263, placing 22nd. Freshman Luke Coleman shot 261, placing 24th. Sophomore Christian Lanham shot 258, placing 25th. Sophomore Ian Spillane shot 256, placing 26th. Freshman Garrett Clark shot 253, placing 27th. Freshman Landan Claunch shot 237, placing 24th and freshman Michael Shearer placed 38th with a score of 222.

Mercer County also celebrated senior night, honoring Bailey Robinson, Emory Rogers and Hannah Johnson.

“We celebrated three great ladies as they performed in their last home tournament. I am so proud of these young ladies and Mercer County archery will miss them greatly,” said Miller. “This team will try to help these seniors end this chapter with an exclamation point of memories as they prepare for their next chapter in life.”

The Titans will be competing at the NASP State Tournament on Saturday, March 14, and the KHSAA Region 9 Tournament on Saturday, March 21.

“We will be hitting the target even harder the next four weeks to prepare,” said Miller.