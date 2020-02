William Earl Watts, 80, husband of Anna Rose Grider Howard Watts, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born Feb. 16, 1939, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Lebus J, and Hazel Lee Harlow Watts.

He was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, a truck driver and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.