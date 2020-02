Kaye Sanders, 64, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born June 8, 1955, in Casey County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Wilson Sanders and Christine Godbey Sanders of Harrodsburg.

She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church, was a retired LPN and director of health care services.