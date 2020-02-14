Curry Taylor

Curry Alfred Taylor, 93, of Lexington, formerly of Harrodsburg, husband of Jean Young Taylor, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born June 29, 1926, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Walter and Agnes Elizabeth (VanDyke) Taylor.

He attended the Hampton Institute after graduating from Harrodsburg High School; was a heavy equipment repair foreman for the US Department of Justice; a veteran of the US Navy having served during WWII where he received the WWII Victory Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon, American Area Ribbon; was a member of the American Legion; a member and Deacon of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington.