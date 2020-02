Carol Sue Griffith, 75, wife of Billy Joe Griffith, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehab Center.

Born Jan. 5, 1945, in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Juanita (Church) Williams.

She was a retired electronic assembler for Plexus Inc. and was a member of the Bluegrass Pike Baptist Church in Danville.