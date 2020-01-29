Robinson and Sparrow top archers for Titans Archery at latest state qualifier

Coach Miller: “I know it’s there, it just needs to happen at the same time and we’ll make that push”

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

In Mercer County Archery’s latest state qualifying tournament on Saturday, Jan. 25, the 5th annual Winter Wonder shoot, senior Bailey Robinson took home first place among females and sophomore Kameron Sparrow placed second overall among males.

“The Winter Wonder Shoot was the first tournament we ever hosted,” said Head Coach Eric Miller. “We are now in our fifth season hosting this tournament as it has grown so much bigger over the years.”

Robinson shot 290 out of a possible 300, placing first overall among 21 high school females.

Sparrow shot 285, placing second overall among 25 high school males.

“What was impressive this weekend was not only consistency, but their (Robinson and Sparrow) continued focus and drive,” said Miller. “We have put in a lot of hours and sometimes things can get complacent, but they have kept pushing themselves.”

After Robinson, sophomore Chase Flach shot 279, placing fourth. Junior Makayla Shearer shot 269, placing sixth. Senior Emory Rogers placed seventh overall with a score of 267. Sophomore Madison Brown shot 263, placing ninth. Freshman Sara Peyton shot 26-, placing 10th. Sophomore Addison Riley shot 260, placing 11th. Senior Hannah Johnson placed 12th with a score of 259. Junior Karmen Murray shot 255, placing 14th. Sophomore Laci Bailey shot 254, placing 15th. Junior Hannah Baker shot 231, placing 20th and sophomore Veronica Schroeder placed 21st with a score of 221.

After Sparrow, junior Michael McLaughlin shot 281, placing third. Freshman Kamron Maddox shot 278, placing fourth. Sophomore Lee Abrams shot 270, placing ninth. Freshman Luke Coleman shot 262, placing 12th. Freshman Garrett Clark shot 260, placing 13th. Sophomore Christian Lanham shot 257, placing 15th. Sophomore Ian Spillane shot 255, placing 16th. Junior Blain Flach shot 253, placing 17th. Freshman Nolan Johnson shot 251, placing 18th. Sophomore Joseph Ward placed 19th with a score of 248. Freshman Caleb Revel shot 241, placing 20th. Freshman Michael Shearer shot 212, placing 24th and freshman Landan Claunch shot 196, placing 25th.

Mercer County will be back on the range this Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Boyle County Rebel Classic.

“We need to focus on not over thinking things at the Boyle County tournament this weekend,” said Miller. “Just trust in your shot form and take it one arrow at a time.”