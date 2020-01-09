KSP Seeks Help In Identifying Murder Victim

Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg (Henry County ) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a cold case murder victim. In 1988, a female victim was located in a rural area laying in close proximity to a roadway. Due to decomposition, the victim has not yet been identified.

New information has led investigators to believe the victim may have affiliations to Columbus, Ohio, or Miami, Florida. With the assistance of Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification using new advancements in technology, a new composite has been prepared that depicts how the victim may have looked at the time of her death.

If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying the victim, please contact Detective Johnson with the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363.