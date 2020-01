Heather Brooke Demaree, 35, of Harrodsburg, mother of Sydney Brooke Demaree and Cameron Jewell Parker, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Harrodsburg.

Born Nov. 21, 1984, in Danville, she was the daughter of Jim Demaree and Lori (Keith) Miller Tyler.

She was a clerk at local motels and was a licensed hair dresser.