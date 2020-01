Carroll Eugene Frisby, 89, of Harrodsburg, husband of Peggy Combs Frisby, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence.

Born Feb. 2, 1930, in Combs, he was the son of the late Chester and Edith Goodall Frisby Sr.

He retired from the United States Navy after serving 20 years and also retired from Keystone Brush and was a member of the Carpenters Christian Church.