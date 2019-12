Terry Keith Underwood, 63, husband of the late Phyllis Naomi Garland Underwood, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Oct. 18, 1956, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Carl Lee and Ida Mae Claunch Underwood.

He was a United Sates Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, was a member of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church , was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and was a retired Contract Airline Mechanic.