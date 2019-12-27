James Richard “Ricky” Keller, 60, of Harrodsburg, husband of Elizabeth Hazelwood Keller, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington.

Born April 25, 1959, in Mercer County, Ricky attended Mt. Pleasant Church. He was a loving and proud husband, father and grandfather. He also loved pets.

Ricky was an avid farmer and loved John Deere tractors and took great pride in custom roll bailing hay. He was a mentor, teacher and role model to many as they grew up. He also spent many years devoting time to the Mercer County Motorsports Track and was a tractor-pulling fanatic. Ricky had also worked 32 years at Hitachi Automotive Systems.