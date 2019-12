Rebecca June Rue, 69, died Dec. 20, 2019 at her home in Lexington.

Born June 1, 1950, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Insco W. and Doris B. Rue.

She was a 1968 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, received her bachelors and master’s degree from the Eastern Kentucky University and retired as post master from the Mt. Sterling post office.