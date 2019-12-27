Lynda Jane “Janie” Kemplin, 70, of Harrodsburg, wife of Coach Frank Kemplin, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born June 30, 1949, in Cairo, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Hollie and Mary Jo (Elliott) Price.

She graduated from high school in Clarksville, Indiana, received her AA Degree in Business at Sullivan Business College in Louisville. Janie was a Billing Specialist at the Ephriam McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. She enjoyed being with her family and was a member of the Burgin Christian Church.