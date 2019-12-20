Richard Derringer, 94, of Harrodsburg, husband of Naomi Walls Derringer, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell James B Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 8, 1925, in Washington County, he was the son of the late James Erastus and Walsie (Shewmaker) Derringer.

He was a retired district director for Federal Crop Insurance and a farmer, was a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church, a member of the Magnolia Masonic Lodge #201 Mackville, and he was a US Army Veteran of World War II.