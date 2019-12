Pauline Tyler, 83, widow of William Tyler died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 in Harrodsburg.

Born April 12, 1936, in Casey County, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Wallace Irene Luster McQueary.

She was a retired employee of Mercer Dress and Cricketeer and had worked as a private sitter. She was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church.