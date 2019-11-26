Mercer Bass Fishing completes Fall season

Blair: “We’ve all made big improvements”

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County bass fishing program just finished up their fall season with a tournament at Laker Cumberland hosted by Boyle County High School on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Seventh graders Ayden Snellen and Kaiden Jones caught bass weighing in at 1.59 pounds, while freshmen Gabe Blair and Mason Cheek caught a bass weighing in at 1.04 pounds.

“All of my kids have made great improvements this year,” said Head Coach Periann Blair. “We have fished six tournaments with more than one boat weighing in at each of them. They will share their knowledge with each other and will even go as far as buy each other baits that they know will work at the lake.”

The freshmen are sitting 16th in KBN points currently, but still have one more tournament to determine AOY points for the season. The next KBN Tournament will be on Saturday, March 14, at Cumberland Lake.

Mercer County’s Spring season starts back in March and Blair is excited to see what her team can do when the weather warms up.

“I see this team doing some amazing things in the Spring,” she said. “We plan to do some things while on break too. The kids enjoyed giving their time to help out at the boat shows last season.”