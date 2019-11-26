Lady Pioneers topple UC-Clermont

Dalton Christopher

Contributing Writer

dbchristopher@campbellsville.edu

The CU-Harrodsburg Lady Pioneers basketball team earned their second win of the week, defeating the University of Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mercer County Senior High School.

With wins over Simmons College, Cheyney University, Trinity – Washington, Carlow, Oakland City University and Andrews, the Lady Pioneers are rolling to one of the best records in the country within the NCCAA.

Four Lady Pioneers reached double figures, but three recorded a double-double in Saturday’s victory.

Makala Smith finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. E’moni Washington posted 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Oriona Woods finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

CU Harrodsburg defeated UC-Clermont 77-73 and now moves to take on Mideast conference opponent Welch College on Tuesday, November 26th in Gallatin, TN.