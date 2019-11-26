Injuries hobble Pioneers against UC-Clermont

Dalton Christopher

Playing with three starters against the University of Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday, Nov. 23, the CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers found themselves just short of finishing off an incredible performance.

On Friday evening the Pioneers lost junior guard Devin Baker to a dislocated finger in practice. He was ruled out prior to game time for further evaluations to take place.

Within the first ten minutes of the game, sophomore guard Antoine Darby was taken to the Ephraim McDowell Haggin Hospital for several stitches after an elbow made contact with his lip.

Sophomore guards Tyron and Tyrese Duncan navigated the waters for the Pioneers, scoring a combined 41 points and playing the entire duration of the game.

Junior guard Jamal Weaver led the way for all scorers with his second 40-plus point performance of the year, finishing with 41 points and 8 rebounds.

The Pioneers would trail by as many as thirteen points before taking the lead in the second half.

In what became a shot-for-shot thriller at the end, the Pioneers would have an opportunity to win at the buzzer, but the basket wouldn’t fall and CU-Harrodsburg falls to UC-Clermont 98-97.

Weaver’s 41 adds to his total season points of 182 through six games on 63 percent shooting.

The Pioneers look to rebound on Tuesday, Nov. 26, against conference opponent Welch College before departing to take on NCAA Division I opponents Nicholls State and McNeese State in Louisiana on Monday and Tuesday, December 2nd and 3rd.